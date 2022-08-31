  • Australia's Cameron Smith, ranked No. 2 in golf's world rankings, has left the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Series. | USA TODAY / REUTERS
  • Reuters

British Open champion Cameron Smith joined the LIV Golf Series on Tuesday.

A formal decree from LIV made official one of the worst-kept secrets in golf and comes days before the series tees it up in Boston.

