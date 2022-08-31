  • Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani watches from the dugout in Anaheim, California, on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • Kyodo

Anaheim, California – Shohei Ohtani had multiple hits for the third straight game, but the Los Angeles Angels’ four-game winning run ended Tuesday in a 7-4 loss to the New York Yankees.

Batting third as the designated hitter, Ohtani struck out swinging in his first two trips to the plate but singled in the sixth and legged out a double in the ninth, when he came home on a Taylor Ward single for the final run at Angel Stadium.

