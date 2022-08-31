  • Minoru Ikari (left), manager of the Tokai Nexus women's baseball team, came out publicly as a trans man last year. | KYODO
    Minoru Ikari (left), manager of the Tokai Nexus women's baseball team, came out publicly as a trans man last year. | KYODO

  Kyodo

Tokai Nexus women’s baseball team manager Minoru Ikari came out as transgender last year, identifying as male after being assigned female at birth.

Things have not been the same for the 35-year-old since, in a good way.

