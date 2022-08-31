Yokohama – Shota Imanaga threw eight innings of four-hit ball as the Yokohama DeNA BayStars blanked the Chunichi Dragons 6-0 to end their four-game skid on Tuesday, staying seven games behind the Central League-leading Tokyo Yakult Swallows in second.
Imanaga (9-3), who issued two walks, allowed one runner on base at the most until the seventh inning before giving up two two-out singles in the eighth — the only two-on jam he had no trouble dealing with at Yokohama Stadium.
