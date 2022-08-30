The J. League said Monday two-time defending champions Kawasaki Frontale will face BG Pathum United and fellow J1 club Consadole Sapporo will take on Buriram United in November’s J. League Asia Challenge in Thailand.
Pathum will host Kawasaki at BG Stadium and Buriram will welcome Sapporo at Chang Arena on Nov. 12 before the two Japanese sides play each other on either the 15th or 16th, likely to be in Bangkok, the J. League said.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.