The J. League said Monday two-time defending champions Kawasaki Frontale will face BG Pathum United and fellow J1 club Consadole Sapporo will take on Buriram United in November’s J. League Asia Challenge in Thailand.

Pathum will host Kawasaki at BG Stadium and Buriram will welcome Sapporo at Chang Arena on Nov. 12 before the two Japanese sides play each other on either the 15th or 16th, likely to be in Bangkok, the J. League said.

