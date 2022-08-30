  • Claude Atcher, CEO of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, poses on the red carpet ahead of the draw in Paris on Dec. 14, 2020. | REUTERS
Paris – The chief executive of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Claude Atcher, was suspended on Monday by French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera after a preliminary investigation into his management style found evidence of a “deep social malaise” within the organization.

“Atcher will no longer be present or active, directly or indirectly, within, in the name of and on behalf of the GIP (organizing committee) during the period of his layoff,” the ministry said in a statement.

