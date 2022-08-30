  • An infected tattoo has landed Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman on the 15-day injured list. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    An infected tattoo has landed Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman on the 15-day injured list.

New York Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman thinks he’ll return soon after battling a “scary” infection of a new tattoo on his leg.

“It definitely was a little scary,” Chapman said as the Yankees wrapped up a series in Oakland on Sunday with a 4-1 loss to the Athletics.

