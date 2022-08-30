Anaheim, California – Shohei Ohtani traded home runs with fellow American League MVP candidate Aaron Judge in a hotly anticipated battle Monday, sparking the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-3 win against the New York Yankees.
Reigning AL MVP Ohtani hit his 29th home run in the fifth, launching a go-ahead, two-run shot that put the Angels up 4-2 before Judge, the current MVP betting favorite, soloed in the eighth with his MLB-leading 50th homer.
