First-time champion Ichinojo was rewarded for his July triumph with a re-promotion to komusubi in the Japan Sumo Association’s rankings published on Monday ahead of the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament which, starts Sept. 11 at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan.
The 192-cm, 211-kg Mongolian, a former sekiwake who wrestled as a No. 2 maegashira in Nagoya, will move up two spots as he returns to the three sanyaku ranks below yokozuna for the first time since last November.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.