  • Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament champion Ichinojo takes part in a training session August 22. | KYODO
  • KYODO

First-time champion Ichinojo was rewarded for his July triumph with a re-promotion to komusubi in the Japan Sumo Association’s rankings published on Monday ahead of the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament which, starts Sept. 11 at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan.

The 192-cm, 211-kg Mongolian, a former sekiwake who wrestled as a No. 2 maegashira in Nagoya, will move up two spots as he returns to the three sanyaku ranks below yokozuna for the first time since last November.

