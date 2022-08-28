Two-time defending champions Kawasaki Frontale moved to within striking distance of the top spot in the J. League first-division standings on Saturday, beating Kashima Antlers 2-1 on early goals from Akihiro Ienaga and Yasuto Wakizaka.
The victory at Todoroki Stadium lifted Toru Oniki’s men to third place on 46 points, two behind leaders Yokohama F. Marinos after 24 games.
