Bruges, Belgium – Japan forward Ayase Ueda netted his first goal for Belgian top-flight side Cercle Brugge in a 1-1 draw with Zulte Waregem on Saturday, while former Samurai Blue star Shinji Kagawa opened his account for Sint-Truiden in their 3-1 win over Mechelen.
Ueda struck the opener in the 11th minute at Bruges’ Jan Breydel Stadium, firing from the middle of the area following a touch pass from Togo forward Kevin Denkey.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.