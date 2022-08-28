  • Members of a Historical European Martial Arts (HEMA) group practice at a park in Jakarta on July 24. | AFP-JIJI
    Members of a Historical European Martial Arts (HEMA) group practice at a park in Jakarta on July 24. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Jakarta – Armed with blunt swords, a dozen would-be chevaliers are put through their paces in a gallant effort to keep alive European medieval martial arts taught hundreds of years ago.

But this is not a scene from “Game of Thrones” or “The Adventures of Robin Hood” — it’s a breezy Sunday afternoon in the middle of Jakarta, one of the world’s biggest megacities.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,