    Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani pitches against the Blue Jays in Toronto on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • Kyodo

Toronto – Shohei Ohtani struck out nine over seven dominant innings to pitch the Los Angeles Angels to a 2-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Ohtani (11-8) allowed just two hits and a walk from his 109 pitches as he outlasted Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah in an intense pitchers’ duel at Rogers Center.

