    Former Mariner Ichiro Suzuki speaks during his induction into the team's hall of fame in Seattle on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • Kyodo

Seattle – Former Seattle Mariners superstar Ichiro Suzuki became the 10th player inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame on Saturday, the one-of-a-kind outfielder receiving rapturous applause at T-Mobile Park as he gave a 15-minute speech in English.

The 48-year-old Japanese played 13 and a half of his 19 MLB seasons in Seattle. A 10-time MLB All-Star, Suzuki won 10 Gold Gloves and two batting titles and was the 2001 AL MVP and rookie of the year. He retired in March 2019.

