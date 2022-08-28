  • Fighters starter Cody Ponce pitches a no-hitter against the Hawks in Sapporo on Saturday. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Sapporo – First-year Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters import Cody Ponce threw Japan’s fifth no-hitter of the season on Saturday in a 2-0 Pacific League win over the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.

Ponce (3-4) hit one batter and walked another while striking out six in his 113-pitch gem that would not have happened without three big plays from his fielders.

