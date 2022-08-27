  • Linebacker Whitney Mercilus spent the majority of his 10-year NFL career with the Texans. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Linebacker Whitney Mercilus spent the majority of his 10-year NFL career with the Texans. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

Whitney Mercilus has always spent this time of the year on the field. He was either sweating through practices in grueling heat or getting into collisions that rival car crashes while banging heads against massive linemen and trying to bring down NFL running backs like Adrian Peterson and Maurice Jones-Drew in preseason games.

This year, however, the recently retired Houston Texans great is in Japan, where he has enjoyed a kaiseki dinner, helped cut a bluefin tuna at a fish market in Osaka and spoke with kids at a football clinic.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,