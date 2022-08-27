  • The Fighters gave Shohei Ohtani a chance to be a two-way player in Japan before his move to MLB for the 2018 season. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
A year after becoming the American League’s unanimous MVP, Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani continues to shine, and it is worth noting that without a fearless organization behind him from the start of his pro career in Japan in 2013 the batting and pitching star’s story would be quite different.

Although Ohtani’s two-way role was necessitated by the need to keep him from going to the United States as a pitcher out of high school, the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters committed 100% to the novel decision.

