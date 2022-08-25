Saitama – As the players walked onto the Saitama Stadium pitch on Thursday, a giant hand-painted banner was hoisted in front of thousands of Urawa Reds fans occupying the north end, depicting the Asian Champions League trophy as well as two years: 2007 and 2017.
Now Urawa is two games away from being able to add a third, after the team reached the final of the continent’s marquee club competition for the fourth time with a stunning 3-1 penalty shootout win over South Korea’s Jeonbuk Motors.
