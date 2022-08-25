Men’s world No. 2 Kento Momota suffered an upset in the second round of the men’s singles competition at the BWF World Championships on Wednesday, losing for the first time in nine career matches against India’s H.S. Prannoy.
Ranked 18th in the world, Prannoy defeated Momota 21-17, 21-16 in 54 minutes on the third day of the event at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium. Momota has not advanced past the second round since his back-to-back world championships in 2018 and 2019.
