    Suspended Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (center) addresses the media before the team's game against the Guardians in San Diego on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • Reuters

Suspended San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. apologized for his recent positive test for a performance-enhancing substance and said he failed the franchise during his first public media session since being hit with the 80-game ban on Aug. 12.

Tatis was remorseful and terse while facing reporters with general manager A.J. Preller to his left, hours before the Padres hosted the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.

