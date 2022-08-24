  • Angels owner Arte Moreno has declared his intention to sell the franchise after 20 years. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Angels owner Arte Moreno has declared his intention to sell the franchise after 20 years. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno is exploring a sale of the franchise, the team announced Tuesday.

The Angels released a statement from Moreno, who said it had been a “great honor and privilege” to own the team for 20 seasons.

