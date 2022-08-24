  • BayStars pitcher Shota Imanaga singles in a run against the Tigers during the second inning in Osaka on Tuesday. | KYODO
    BayStars pitcher Shota Imanaga singles in a run against the Tigers during the second inning in Osaka on Tuesday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

Osaka – Shota Imanaga hurled six scoreless innings and drove in a run for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in their seventh straight win, 4-0 over the Hanshin Tigers on Tuesday.

The BayStars’ victory kept them within four games of the Central League-leading Tokyo Yakult Swallows, who came from behind to beat the Hiroshima Carp 5-4 on a three-run Munetaka Murakami home run.

