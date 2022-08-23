  • Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt celebrates after winning the mens' 200-meter final at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro on Aug. 18, 2016. | REUTERS
Track icon Usain Bolt is looking to sell clothing and fashion accessories under a logo that looks like the victory pose he made famous.

Bolt filed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Aug. 17 for the logo, in connection with products including jewelry, purses, sunglasses, shoes and sporting goods. It also includes restaurants and sports bars with services like VIP areas, catering and loyalty programs.

