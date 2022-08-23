  • India's Anush Agarwalla rides Sir Caramello Old during the dressage world championships in Herning, Denmark, earlier this month. | HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS
Bengaluru – When Anush Agarwalla relocated from India to Germany in 2017 to further his equestrian ambitions, little did he expect to become the first male athlete in five years to represent the country at the world championships in dressage.

The 23-year-old, who hails from the eastern Indian city of Kolkata, realised his dream at Herning, Denmark this month, while guiding Oldenburg gelding Sir Caramello OLD to a respectable score of 66.832.

