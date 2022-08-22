  • KYODO

Frankfurt, Germany – Daichi Kamada scored for the second straight game, but Eintracht Frankfurt’s winless start to the German Bundesliga season continued with a 1-1 draw at home against FC Koln on Sunday.

The Japan midfielder netted two minutes after coming on in the 69th minute at Deutsche Bank Park, but Koln struck back in the 82nd minute via a controversial Jan Thielmann goal that stood after a video review.

