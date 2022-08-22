Frankfurt, Germany – Daichi Kamada scored for the second straight game, but Eintracht Frankfurt’s winless start to the German Bundesliga season continued with a 1-1 draw at home against FC Koln on Sunday.
The Japan midfielder netted two minutes after coming on in the 69th minute at Deutsche Bank Park, but Koln struck back in the 82nd minute via a controversial Jan Thielmann goal that stood after a video review.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.