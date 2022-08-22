  • Dennis Rodman is honored as part of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team during halftime of the 2022 NBA AllStar Game in Cleveland on Feb. 20. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Eccentric former NBA star Dennis Rodman is planning a trip to Russia in an effort to seek the release of imprisoned WNBA player Brittney Griner, NBC News reported Sunday.

The network quoted Rodman as saying that he was hoping to fly to Russia this week in an attempt to help Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in jail by a Moscow court earlier this month on a drug charge.

