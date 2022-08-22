Detroit – Los Angeles Angels right-hander Shohei Ohtani was removed from Sunday’s game against the Detroit Tigers due to a stomach virus.
Ohtani (10-8) was pulled after struggling through four innings and took the loss in a 4-0 defeat in which he allowed three runs on five hits and four walks. He told interim manager Phil Nevin he was done before his turn to hit in the fifth inning.
