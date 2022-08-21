  • Kyodo

Monaco – Takumi Minamino was left ruing missed chances after making his French first-division debut for Monaco in a 4-1 loss to Lens on Saturday.

The Samurai Blue attacker could not capitalize on either of two good first-half opportunities and largely struggled to make an impact from the left of the midfield in manager Philippe Clement’s 4-4-2 formation.

