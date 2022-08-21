  • Frontale's Brazilian forward Marcinho celebrates his second goal of the night against Avispa in Fukuoka on Saturday. | KYODO
    Frontale's Brazilian forward Marcinho celebrates his second goal of the night against Avispa in Fukuoka on Saturday. | KYODO

Kawasaki Frontale roared back toward the top of the J. League first-division standings on Saturday, with hat-trick hero Marcinho powering the reigning champions to a 4-1 thrashing of 10-man Avispa Fukuoka.

The resounding win moved Toru Oniki’s men up three spots into third place on 43 points, five behind leaders Yokohama F. Marinos with a game in hand.

