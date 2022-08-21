  • Hideki Matsuyama hits his approach shot toward the fifth green during the third round of the BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday. | KYODO
Wilmington, Delaware – Hideki Matsuyama will head into the final day of the BMW Championship seven strokes off the lead after shooting an even-par 71 in Saturday’s penultimate round at Wilmington Country Club.

The 2021 Masters champion is 5-under for the tournament in a tie for 18th after dropping seven spots down the leaderboard.

