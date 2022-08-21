  • Oleksandr Usyk celebrates after winning his fight against Anthony Joshua in Jeddah on Saturday. | REUTERS
Oleksandr Usyk turned his sights on rival heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury on Sunday, after beating Britain’s Anthony Joshua in a split decision to retain his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts in Jeddah.

The “Rage on the Red Sea” in Saudi Arabia was a rematch of a fight in London last September — which the Ukrainian won on a unanimous decision to take Joshua’s belts — but with more intensity and emotion.

