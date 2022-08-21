  • SoftBank's Tsuyoshi Wada pitches against the Fighters in Fukuoka on Sunday. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Fukuoka – Forty-one-year-old Tsuyoshi Wada allowed a run over five innings as three teammates homered in the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks’ 5-1 Pacific League win over the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters on Sunday.

The win at PayPay Dome completed a three-game sweep for the Hawks, who began the day a half-game back of the first-place Saitama Seibu Lions.

