Fukuoka – Forty-one-year-old Tsuyoshi Wada allowed a run over five innings as three teammates homered in the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks’ 5-1 Pacific League win over the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters on Sunday.
The win at PayPay Dome completed a three-game sweep for the Hawks, who began the day a half-game back of the first-place Saitama Seibu Lions.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.