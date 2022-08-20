  • Arsenal's Takehiro Tomiyasu's goal is to remain healthy and earn a spot on Japan's team for the 2022 World Cup. | KYODO
Kaoru Mitoma, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Yuta Nakayama are hoping their time in England will hold them in good standing with the midseason World Cup just three months away in Qatar.

All three began the new season positively, with Mitoma shining in his Premier League debut for Brighton, Tomiyasu returning from his recurring injury at Arsenal and Nakayama scoring in his first league start for Huddersfield in the second-tier Championship.

