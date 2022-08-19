  • Daniil Medvedev hits a return against against Denis Shapovalov during the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Daniil Medvedev hits a return against against Denis Shapovalov during the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Cincinnati – Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev advanced to the Western & Southern Open quarterfinals on Thursday, while women’s No. 1 Iga Swiatek was upset by Madison Keys.

Medvedvev kept Denis Shapovalov winless against No. 1 players with a 7-5, 7-5 victory, while Swiatek lost 6-3, 6-4 against Keys, who needed five match points to finish off the upset.

