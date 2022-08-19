  • Brows quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to pass against the Jaguars during the first quarter of their preseason game in Jacksonville, Florida, on Aug. 12. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Brows quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to pass against the Jaguars during the first quarter of their preseason game in Jacksonville, Florida, on Aug. 12. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson received an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine for conduct violations related to “predatory” behavior involving more than two dozen women who accused him of sexual assault and other inappropriate behavior.

Watson, represented by the NFLPA, and the NFL settled on the punishment after the league appealed the initial six-game suspension that was rendered from an investigation into the allegations. The initial suspension was handed down by former U.S. district judge Sue L. Robinson, who was picked by the league and the NFLPA as an independent disciplinary officer.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,