Former U.S. Open champions Venus Williams and Dominic Thiem were handed wild card entries into this year’s tournament, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said Wednesday.
Other Americans, along with Williams, getting wild cards are former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, CoCo Vandeweghe, Elizabeth Mandlik, Peyton Stearns and 17-year-old Eleana Yu.
