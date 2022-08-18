  • Venus Williams hits a return against Karolina Pliskova during the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / KYODO
    Venus Williams hits a return against Karolina Pliskova during the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / KYODO

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

Former U.S. Open champions Venus Williams and Dominic Thiem were handed wild card entries into this year’s tournament, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said Wednesday.

Other Americans, along with Williams, getting wild cards are former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, CoCo Vandeweghe, Elizabeth Mandlik, Peyton Stearns and 17-year-old Eleana Yu.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,