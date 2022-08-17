  • Kyodo

Osaka – Gamba Osaka announced the dismissal of manager Tomohiro Katanosaka on Wednesday following a run of poor results that has left the club near the bottom of the J. League first division.

The former Asian champions are 17th in the 18-team J1 and face the possibility of relegation after a 2-0 loss to Shimizu S-Pulse on Sunday.

