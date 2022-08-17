New Zealand Rugby (NZR) on Wednesday endorsed Ian Foster as the right man to coach the All Blacks through to next year’s Rugby World Cup, but said he would have more hands-on support from selector and strategist Joe Schmidt.
Foster had come under huge pressure after the All Blacks suffered three consecutive defeats against Ireland and South Africa, but was relieved after the rebound win over the Springboks at Ellis Park last Saturday.
