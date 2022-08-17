  • All Blacks head coach Ian Foster is expected to remain in charge through the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France. | REUTERS
    All Blacks head coach Ian Foster is expected to remain in charge through the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France. | REUTERS

  • Reuters, AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) on Wednesday endorsed Ian Foster as the right man to coach the All Blacks through to next year’s Rugby World Cup, but said he would have more hands-on support from selector and strategist Joe Schmidt.

Foster had come under huge pressure after the All Blacks suffered three consecutive defeats against Ireland and South Africa, but was relieved after the rebound win over the Springboks at Ellis Park last Saturday.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,