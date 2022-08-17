  • Competitors race the women's marathon during the 2022 European Championships in Munich on Monday. | REUTERS
    Competitors race the women's marathon during the 2022 European Championships in Munich on Monday. | REUTERS

Munich – Germany is considering bidding for the Olympic Games, a top official suggested, building on the success of an international event in Munich featuring nine sports and using many of the venues built for the 1972 Summer Olympics.

The Bavarian capital is hosting the European Championships from Aug. 11 to 21, with large crowds flocking to — among other sites — the Olympic Stadium, Rudi-Sedlmayer Hall and the Olympic regatta center, to see sports including Olympic maintstays such as athletics, cycling, gymnastics and rowing.

