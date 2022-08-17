  • Afghan sprinter Kimia Yousofi, who carried her country's flag in the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last year, is one of several athletes and families who have been relocated to Australia. | REUTERS
    Afghan sprinter Kimia Yousofi, who carried her country's flag in the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last year, is one of several athletes and families who have been relocated to Australia. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Melbourne – Australia has relocated Afghanistan’s Olympic flag-bearer Kimia Yousofi and other athletes and their family members fleeing Taliban rule, officials said on Wednesday.

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) said five Afghan families with “ties to the Olympic movement” had arrived in Australia in recent months following a 12-month project to bring them to safety.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,