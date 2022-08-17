  • Rangers starter Kohei Arihara pitches against the Athletics in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Rangers starter Kohei Arihara pitches against the Athletics in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • Kyodo

Arlington, Texas – Kohei Arihara made his first major league appearance of the season for the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, throwing 5⅔ innings and taking the loss in a 5-1 defeat to the Oakland Athletics.

The Rangers promoted Arihara (0-1) back to the club’s MLB roster after he went 3-6 with a 4.88 ERA in 18 games for the Triple-A Round Rock Express this year.

