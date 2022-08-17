  • Yakult's Norichika Aoki (center) is welcomed at the dugout after his seventh-inning home run against the Tigers at Tokyo's Jingu Stadium on Tuesday. | KYODO
    Yakult's Norichika Aoki (center) is welcomed at the dugout after his seventh-inning home run against the Tigers at Tokyo's Jingu Stadium on Tuesday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

Hirotoshi Takanashi held the Hanshin Tigers to a run over six innings as the Central League-leading Yakult Swallows won 5-3 Tuesday to continue their recent recovery.

After snapping a seven-game losing skid on Sunday, the Swallows scored four runs by the third inning at Jingu Stadium off Hanshin ace Koyo Aoyagi (12-2). The right-hander still leads the league in wins, but saw his team’s own losing skid extend to seven games.

