  • FIFA's decision to suspend India could impact the staging of the U-17 Women's World Cup in October. | AFP-JIJI
  • Reuters

FIFA has suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to “undue influence from third parties,” world soccer’s governing body said on Monday.

The suspension also means that the U-17 Women’s World Cup, which was scheduled to take place in India from Oct. 11 to Oct. 30, cannot be held in the country as planned.

