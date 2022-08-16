  • England captain Ben Stokes is one of many cricket players who have chosen to retire from certain formats due to an increasingly overfilled calendar of competitions. | AFP-JIJI
Former India captain Kapil Dev has called on cricket’s governing body, the International Cricket Council, to take steps to protect the test and one-day international formats amid the global growth of lucrative domestic Twenty20 competitions.

The proliferation of T20 leagues has further strained cricket’s already-bloated calendar, with new competitions in the United Arab Emirates and South Africa set to begin early next year.

