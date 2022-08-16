The Japan Basketball Association said Monday it will not send Akatsuki Japan’s American head coach Tom Hovasse and coach Corey Gaines to Iran for their FIBA World Cup second-round qualifier in Tehran on Aug. 25.
The JBA cited the U.S. government’s ban on travel to Iran, among other reasons, in taking the decision. Its secretary general Yasuo Hamatake stated that it has “judged it is difficult to guarantee their 100 percent safety.”
