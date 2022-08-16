  • Former Pirates first baseman Yoshitomo Tsutsugo has signed a minor league contract with the Blue Jays. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Former Pirates first baseman Yoshitomo Tsutsugo has signed a minor league contract with the Blue Jays. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • Kyodo

Washington – First baseman Yoshitomo Tsutsugo has signed a minor league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, his agent Joel Wolfe said Monday.

The former standout for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in Japan’s Central League is expected to play for Triple-A Buffalo Bisons while seeking a return to the majors under the deal.

