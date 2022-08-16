Anaheim, Calif. – Shohei Ohtani struck out eight over six strong innings but did not factor in the result for the Los Angeles Angels, who collapsed late in a 6-2 loss against the Seattle Mariners on Monday.
Seattle scored four runs in the ninth at Angel Stadium, going ahead 3-2 on a fielder’s choice after the Halos botched an attempt to run down Sam Haggerty between third and home.
