  • Angels star Shohei Ohtani watches from the bench after pitching six innings against the Mariners in Anaheim, California, on Monday. | KYODO
    Angels star Shohei Ohtani watches from the bench after pitching six innings against the Mariners in Anaheim, California, on Monday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Anaheim, Calif. – Shohei Ohtani struck out eight over six strong innings but did not factor in the result for the Los Angeles Angels, who collapsed late in a 6-2 loss against the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

Seattle scored four runs in the ninth at Angel Stadium, going ahead 3-2 on a fielder’s choice after the Halos botched an attempt to run down Sam Haggerty between third and home.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,