  • Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo (right) celebrates after scoring against Cadiz during their match in Cadiz, Spain, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
  • KYODO

Cadiz, Spain – Takefusa Kubo led Real Sociedad to victory in the opening round of the Spanish top-flight season on Sunday, scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win away against Cadiz.

Making his first La Liga appearance for Real Sociedad, Kubo netted the winner in the 24th minute at the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium in Cadiz.

