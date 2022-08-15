  • Tottenham manager Antonio Conte (right) and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel clash after their match in London on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
    Tottenham manager Antonio Conte (right) and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel clash after their match in London on Sunday.

London – Harry Kane tied the score in the 96th minutes to as Tottenham salvaged a 2-2 draw from a feisty London derby against Chelsea on Sunday.

Both managers, Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel, were sent off after the final whistle for their second physical altercation of the match.

