London – Harry Kane tied the score in the 96th minutes to as Tottenham salvaged a 2-2 draw from a feisty London derby against Chelsea on Sunday.
Both managers, Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel, were sent off after the final whistle for their second physical altercation of the match.
