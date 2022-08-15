  • Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi scores against Kilmarnock during his team's 5-0 win in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday. | KYODO
    Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi scores against Kilmarnock during his team's 5-0 win in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday. | KYODO

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Glasgow, Scotland – Celtic moved back ahead of Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership on goal difference with a 5-0 thrashing of Kilmarnock on Sunday as both Moritz Jenz and Giorgos Giakoumakis scored on overhead kicks.

Kyogo Furuhashi, Jota and Carl Starfelt were also on target in a dominant display from Ange Postecoglou’s champions to maintain a perfect start after three games.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,